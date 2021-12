Marbles Appear to Defy Gravity When Rolling Uphill

The appropriately named Things Made of Cardboard, which essentially creates all sorts of things out of cardboard, made an interesting video that shows different colored marbles improbably defying gravity by rolling up an incline. Yet, as they point out, not everything is as it seems.

This time I used a little trick to show how easy it is to make a false impression.

via The Awesomer