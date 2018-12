Kinetic artist DoodleChaos has created a mesmerizing compilation featuring a series of marble sorting trickshots set in different formations. These chain reactions utilized magnets, levers and even a toy xylophone in order to ensure each colored marble rolled into its assigned place.

Magnets, levers, and other contraptions sort the red, blue, and yellow marbles into their correct color containers. In total, I failed 210 times to get these clips to work.