A Comprehensive Illustrated Map of Modern Medicine

Science writer Dominic Walliman of Domain of Science, who previously summarized mathematics in an illustrated map, comprehensively visualized the field of modern medicine in the very same way. He included in this map such topics as the principles of medicine, the areas of medical practice, diagnostic methods, the Placebo Effect, the foundations of medicine, internal medicine, and clinical trials.

This is the Map of Medicine showing you all of the different areas of medical practice. …Perfect if you want to get your head around the massive field of medicine.

The map can be purchased through Walliman’s DFTBA store.

via Open Culture