A Map of Endangered Languages Around the World

Endangered Alphabets is an incredible decade-old project that focuses on bringing attention to languages that are systematically being ignored and/or disappearing throughout the world. In order to bring greater awareness to this very real plight, they’ve launched an interactive map that shows exactly where these languages originated and still exist.

In scores of countries, though, those minority languages are unofficial, suppressed, ignored or even illegal. Children sit through classes listening to teachers they can barely understand; adults have to speak a second or even a third language to get social services or deal with the law.

via Open Culture