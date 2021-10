The Fascinating Mechanics of Mantises, Weevils, and Other Insects Taking Flight in Slow Motion

Adrian Smith of Ant Lab (previously) and scientist at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences, captured the fascinating mechanics of various mantises, net-wings, flies, weevils, and other beetles taking flight using footage shot at 6,000 fps. Each insect perched on a white surface and took off against a turquoise background extending their wings before lifting their little bodies into the air.

15 insect species filmed at 6,000 fps taking flight!