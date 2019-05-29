Manivald, a 33 Year Old Heartbroken Fox, Realizes He Needs to Grow Up and Move Out of His Mother’s House

“Manivald” by Chintis Lundgren is a brilliant, short animated film that tells the story of an anthropomorphic fox in his thirties who lives with his doting mother in a simple, but deeply unsatisfying life.

Every day as Manivald is learning to play the piano, he watches as a marching band passes by, wishing for something more. When a washing machine repair wolf named Toomas comes into the house one day, everything changes. Manivald falls in love with Toomas and believes that Toomas is in love with him. It was only after Toomas broke his heart that Manivald realized that he needed to grow up and move out of his mother’s house in order to realize his dreams.

Manivald, a fox, is turning 33. Overeducated, unemployed and generally uninspired, he lives with his overbearing, retired mother and spends his days learning piano while she makes his coffee and washes his socks. …Their unhealthy co-dependence is about to collapse when the washing machine breaks down and Toomas, a sexy and adventurous wolf repairman, arrives to fix it, and them.

via The Awesomer