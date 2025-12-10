A Wonderful Two Hour Walking Tour of Manhattan

Architectural Digest put together a wonderful two hour walking tour of the iconic sights and neighborhoods of Manhattan, led by New York City architects Michael Wyetzner and Nick Potts. Wyetzner spoke about the history of Central Park, the bygone era of NYC Mansions, while Potts covered the Upper West Side, the Upper East Side, Grand Central Station, The High Line, Greenwich Village, and Wall Street.

