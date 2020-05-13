Laughing Squid

Actor Mandy Patinkin Tries To Figure Out What GIF Means While Learning How to Post on Twitter

by on

As actor Mandy Patinkin (Homeland, The Princess Bride) was learning how to post on Twitter, he came across the option to share a GIF. Confused, he turned to his son Gideon for assistance. Gideon quite laughingly asked his father if he knew what the acronym actually stood for. He didn’t, so he turned to Kathryn Grody, his wife of over 40 years, to see if she knew the answer. Her guess: God it’s Friday. Patinkin then took a shot at it.

It’s pictures of naked people and cats and cartoons and very strange things. I don’t know what that means. GIF? It would be Great Image Frames. Good Instant…I don’t know. We don’t need it.

via Nerdist


