Fun Christmas Tree Toppers Featuring Baby Yoda Playing With Shiny Round Ornaments

by

@liketheshape

New tree angel this year and his name shall be calleth… #grogu #HolidayVibes #madalorian #treetopper #christmasdiy #babyyoda

? Baby Yoda – Song a Day

With the soaring popularity of The Mandalorian playing in homes around the world, some very clever fans have paid tribute to the beloved Grogu (Baby Yoda) by putting him on or at the top of their trees. In an additional nod to Grogu’s adorability, they’ve also positioned him to be reaching for and/or playing with shiny, round ornaments

