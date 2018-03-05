Managed WordPress Hosting Is Now Available As a New Service at Laughing Squid Hosting

We are excited to announce that we have partnered with Pressable to offer Managed WordPress, a hosting service highly optimized for WordPress that features increased performance, scalability, reliability, and security over our traditional Cloud Sites hosting.

With Managed WordPress, disk space and bandwidth are included, so you are only charged for your monthly pageviews. It also includes Rackspace email, daily backups, a free SSL certificate via LetsEncrypt, server level caching, a built-in CDN, Jetpack Premium at no extra cost (normal price is $9/month) and many other great features.

If you are interested in having us migrate your website to Managed WordPress (there is no charge for migration), please submit an order form to start the process.