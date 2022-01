Man Skis Down Incredibly Steep Ski Jump Without Snow

Christian Høgfeldt, a ski hopper at Oddersjaa SSK captured an excellent GoPro video of himself as he skied down an incredibly steep ski jump without the benefit of snow. This event, which happened in 2017, showcases not only Høgfedt’s skiing skills but his bravery as well.

Here is Høgfedt skiing the same ski jump with snow.

via The Awesomer