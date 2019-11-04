Australian Man Humorously Shares the Absolute Joy He Feels While Using His New T-Shirt Folding Device

While putting away his laundry, Australian comedian Christian Hull quite humorously gushed on and on about his brand new and extremely handy portable T-Shirt folding device. Hull was absolutely thrilled with the ease of the device, the perfect lines of the fold and the easy stackability of the finished shirts.

I’ve never been so excited to fold clothes in my life!

When I bought this shirt folder I didn’t realise how much joy it was going to bring me! ?? pic.twitter.com/IaxwZQ3xvN — Christian Hull (@christianhull) November 2, 2019

via Jason Laskodi