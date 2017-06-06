Laughing Squid

Adventurous Man Sells Most of His Belongings to Live and Travel in a Giant Van With His Faithful Dog

While traveling around on his own adventures, YouTuber Chris Ruggiero came across an intrepid man named Kyle Kesterson, who sold most of his belongings to travel around the country with his loyal dog Bean. In order to do this, Kesterson had purchased a rather large Winnebago Travato that he named Bramf and is equipped with a shower, toilet, 2 beds, full kitchen, and solar power, making it more of a home than a mode of transportation.

Often times I get the question why this van, why not a smaller one? The smaller ones are great if you always wanted to be pushing you out into the world, to constantly be adventuring. But this is my home. I also want my home to feel comfortable in a space where I could get creative I could spend time and I don’t feel claustrophobic. So this became the perfect balance.

