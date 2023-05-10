Man Has Affectionate Conversation With Rescued Bear

A beautiful Syrian brown bear named Leo had an affectionate conversation with his beloved caretaker Jim Kowalczik on the grounds of the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York. The discussion continued until Leo decided he’d had enough and needed a nap.

Leo the bear and Jim having a discussion…until Leo get s bored with it and decides to take a nap.

The Orphaned Wildlife Center started after an injured black bear named Frankie came into their care after he was hit by a car. Frankie made a full recovery, and since that time, they’ve expanded the center to provide care to more rescued bears.

We have 11 bears of varying species living on our property. They are part of our Educational Program. …Our unique relationship with them is based on endless trust and caring. We have known them all of their lives, and we will always remain committed to them. …

While some bears are permanent residents, others are rehabbed to be released back into the wild.

These animals, especially the bears, are not a job. The permanent residents here are truly like their children and are treated and cared for as such…..Our true mission is to rescue and release animals BACK to the wild. That’s what we want to see – these wonderful animals get a little help – and then get back out where they belong!

Kowalczik has developed a loving relationship with all the bears they rescued. Still, the bond between these two is absolutely remarkable.

Jim and Leo. Such a friendship between a man and a bear!