Man Keeps Promise to His 4th Grade Self to Move Childhood Tree to His Own House Twenty Years Later

When Chris of letsdig18 moved into his own house, he brought along with him an oak tree from his parent’s house. When Chris was in fourth grade, he planted this tree from an acorn for a science project. At the time he hoped that the tree would come with him where ever he would go. Luckily, Chris had the excavation skills necessary to make such a dream come true some 20 years later.

