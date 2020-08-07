Man Imitates Style of a Third-Person Video Game While Searching For Clues in the Empty Streets of Tokyo

The professional street dancers of Komozawa Isolation have created a live-action video game in which a man wakes up in Shibuya, Tokyo and finds that he needs to look for clues in the empty city streets.
In a night in Shibuya, “HAYAKEN” sees a suspicious man in black and starts looking for clues…
The dancers, who took advantage of the city during the lockdown, imitate the distinctive manner in which characters move in a third-person video game. The series also pays homage to games such as Grand Theft Auto and Yazuka 0.
???????????????? pic.twitter.com/dk5KH6kUgM
— ??????????????? (@KaoruGans0) August 5, 2020
via Nerdist