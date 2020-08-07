Man Imitates Style of a Third-Person Video Game While Searching For Clues in the Empty Streets of Tokyo

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The professional street dancers of Komozawa Isolation have created a live-action video game in which a man wakes up in Shibuya, Tokyo and finds that he needs to look for clues in the empty city streets.

In a night in Shibuya, “HAYAKEN” sees a suspicious man in black and starts looking for clues…

The dancers, who took advantage of the city during the lockdown, imitate the distinctive manner in which characters move in a third-person video game. The series also pays homage to games such as Grand Theft Auto and Yazuka 0.

via Nerdist