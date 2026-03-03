Caring Man Spends His Free Time Removing Painful Hair and String Entangled Around Pigeons’ Feet

A caring and compassionate man named Tom walks around Manchester, England with birdseed in hand to humanely help those pigeons who have “stringfoot”, a painful condition in which a pigeon’s toes or foot has become entangled in foreign matter, such as string, floss, or hair. Tom will either remove the foreign matter from the foot and immediately release the pigeon or bring the bird in for medical attention.

I spend my free time helping pigeons with something known as stringfoot. So, I’ll crouch down to spot any birds thatare limping. And then when I found one, I’ll hold my hand above them and drop seed. …So, the first thing I do when I’ve caught a bird is to wrap them in a towel, and that’s because it reduces stress. Once they’re wrapped up, I’ll assess if they can be destrung on the street or if they need to go to a rehab.

