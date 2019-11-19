Kind Man Helps a Beaver Carry Branch Across a Road

While driving down a quiet road in Deggendorf, Bavaria, a young man named Alexander Oswald and his friends saw a river beaver cross the street. At first, Oswald passed right by, but then thought better of it.

Oswald returned to the site and saw the beaver struggling to lug a long branch across the road. He got out of his car and proceeded to lift the end of the branch, helping the animal along. Once they made it to the river embankment, the beaver took off with nary a thanks. His friends happily filmed this charming scene.

Oswald told Passauer Neue Presse that he and his friends were afraid someone would hit the beaver if they didn’t act.

(translated) Alexander Oswald, Daniel Koller, Max Ertl, Christoph Mutzl and Dustin Sandweger, all from Deggendorf, first drove past the animal, but then turned back – “because we were afraid that someone would overfly the beaver,” recalls Oswald.

via Boing Boing