Man Goes Undercover in Bed Bath and Beyond to Learn Why He’s Often Mistaken as an Employee

by at on

In June 2017, comedian George Igoe conducted an undercover operation to learn exactly why he’s mistaken as an employee about 40% of the time he goes to a Bed Bath and Beyond store. Wearing hidden camera glasses, Igoe hit every Bed Bath and Beyond store in the Los Angeles area to see if someone would ask him and if they did, to ask them why they thought he worked there.

I have no idea why it is one of the great mysteries of my life but no more. I’m going to go to a bunch of different stores in the LA area, kind of meander around see if it happens and I’m going to get to the bottom of this.

When Igoe reached out to the company to see if they knew, they told him to apply for a job.

