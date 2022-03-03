Man Builds a Thatched Roof Weather Resistant Workshop With Open Sides Using Primitive Technology

The talented craftsman behind the video series Primitive Technology quite industriously constructed a thatched open workshop that can protect himself and his future projects from the elements. The workshop consists of a thick roof made from gathered leaves and wood that keeps falling weather out. It also has open sides that allow for freedom of movement and the release of any noxious gases. The builder states that this is the largest structure he’s ever built and it took over a month to construct.

I built a thatched workshop as an area to do future projects in out of the rain and weather. …This is the largest hut I’ve built to date taking 5 weeks to build. The structure sheds rain quite well and being open and without walls allows smoke to exit without issue.