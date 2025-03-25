Man Builds Ten Different Cat Forts Inside His House

Chris Burton of Half-Asleep Chris, who loves building things for his beloved kitties, Ralph and Bella, built ten different cat forts, each of different materials, inside his house to see how Ralph and Bella would react to them. For the most part, neither was very interested in any of the forts, although Bella was the braver of the two most of the time.

