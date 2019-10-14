Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Funny Irish Man Asks to Be Let Out of the Coffin in a Recording He Requested To Be Played at His Funeral

by at on

While funerals are rarely a time for laughter however, Shay Bradley of Dublin, Ireland wanted his family and friends to remember him as he was in life – a loving, gregarious man whose generosity of spirit affected all those around him.

When Bradley found out he was ill, he recorded a hilarious scenario pretending that he was still alive and wanted to be let of the box and specifically requested that the recording be played before his burial. His daughter Andrea stated that it was his dying wish to have his loved ones say goodbye to him with laughter.

via Miss Cellania





Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard





Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP | Advertise | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved