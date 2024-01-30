A Talented Korean Craftsman Has Been Making Traditional Reed Brooms By Hand for 45 Years

All Process of World shared a fascinating video of a talented and experienced Korean craftsman making traditional reed brooms by hand, as he has for the past 45 years.
Lori Dorn
