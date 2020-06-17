Laughing Squid

Musician Makes His Guitars Sound Like Different Video Game Consoles Using Several Creative Techniques

Musician Davidlap, who makes very creative use of his talent, recreated some very familiar game console sounds with his acoustic and electric guitars. He replicated sounds from various PlayStation models, Nintendo DS, Sega Genesis, Nintendo Game Boy and Nintendo Wii.

I tried to recreate some game console startup sounds with my guitar. Some of these sounds are very significant for us because they remind us of childhood while others we will listen to them in the future and I am referring to the PlayStation 5.


