How Giant Animatronic Props Are Made

Distortions Unlimited in Greely, Colorado shows how they make their bespoke animatronic props, “Sleeping Giant” and his smarter cousin “Colossus” from a single mold. They explain how the molds are made, the length of time it takes to build their giants, and the origins of the design. They also show how they record the soundtracks, noting they are popular with attractions such as miniature golf and amusement parks around the world.

We take you inside our studio to show you how these huge animated props are made. Then we show them in action talking and standing up, including at a home haunt by the McCabe family. Ed sculpted this character in the late 90’s and its been a wonderful addition to many theme events and haunts for years!

Sleeping Giant in Action

Colossus in Action

Smaller Animatronic Zombies

