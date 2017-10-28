Making Fun of Cheap Unwanted Halloween Costumes Found in the Clearance Rack

YouTuber Jenny Nicholson who likes to act out unlikely scenes, tried on a number of cheap Halloween costumes that are often found on the clearance rack, making fun of the various items. Amongst this funny fashion show was a boy’s Scorpion King costume, a sexy “One Eyed, One Horned Flying Purple People Eater“, a fun Plo Koon Costume (Star Wars) and a rather ill fitting vampire costume, just to name a few.
One of my favorite Halloween traditions is to go to the Spirit Halloween store and look at all the
weird bad costumes that they have and make fun of them in person. …They always have like a sad corner that’s clearance like these are all cheap badly made costumes and these are the ones that are on sale at nobody bought I looked at all the different outlets this year and I decided to take it a step farther I bought 10 sad reject costumes from various sources.