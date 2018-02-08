Laughing Squid

The Gorgeously Elaborate Process of Making Traditional Chinese Nanshan Noodles by Hand

Stick Wrapping

In the Chinese village of Nanshan, a single family has passed down the recipe for hand-pulled noodles made from scratch for generations. The recipe for these noodles, known as Nanshan noodles or Suomian noodles, is only known by a few hundred people and require a gorgeously elaborate, meticulous and labor intensive process, which was captured by More China in a documentary with English Subtitles.

he kind of Chinese noodles exists for more than 300 years, but only 300 people know the process for how to make it. The character who still keep making this kind of noodles for 30 years, that become the master of Nanshan noodles.

Making Nashan Noodles

Checking Drying Noodles

via Digg

