The Gorgeously Elaborate Process of Making Traditional Chinese Nanshan Noodles by Hand

he kind of Chinese noodles exists for more than 300 years, but only 300 people know the process for how to make it. The character who still keep making this kind of noodles for 30 years, that become the master of Nanshan noodles.

In the Chinese village of Nanshan, a single family has passed down the recipe for hand-pulled noodles made from scratch for generations. The recipe for these noodles, known as Nanshan noodles or Suomian noodles, is only known by a few hundred people and require a gorgeously elaborate, meticulous and labor intensive process , which was captured by More China in a documentary with English Subtitles.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!