‘Making a Murderer: Part 2’ Revisits the Ongoing Stephen Avery Case With a New Attorney at the Helm

In July 2016, Netflix announced a that second part of the award-winning documentary Making a Murderer was in production. As stated in the press release, this second chapter revisits the ongoing case of Steven Avery and that of his nephew Brendan Dassey, both implicated the tragic death of Teresa Halbach. Avery’s new attorney Kathleen Zellner, who’s “best known for overturning wrongful convictions”, uses every tool in her arsenal get to the truth of the matter.

This next chapter will provide an in-depth look at the high-stakes post-conviction process, as well as, the emotional toll the process takes on all involved. The episodes will offer exclusive access to Avery’s new lawyer Kathleen Zellner and Dassey’s legal team, led by Laura Nirider and Steve Drizin, as well as intimate access to the families and characters close to the case.

Making a Murderer: Part 2 will be available to stream on October 19, 2018.



