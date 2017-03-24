Laughing Squid

Makeup Artist Sticks Googly Eyes All Over Her Face and Upper Torso

Self taught makeup artist and body painter Alexys Fleming of Madeyewlook has created an amusing timelapse video where she takes us through the process of sticking a whole lot of googly eyes all over her face and upper torso.

A Full Face of Googly Eyes

