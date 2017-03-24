Makeup Artist Sticks Googly Eyes All Over Her Face and Upper Torso

Self taught makeup artist and body painter Alexys Fleming of Madeyewlook has created an amusing timelapse video where she takes us through the process of sticking a whole lot of googly eyes all over her face and upper torso.
Advertisements
by Justin Page at on
Self taught makeup artist and body painter Alexys Fleming of Madeyewlook has created an amusing timelapse video where she takes us through the process of sticking a whole lot of googly eyes all over her face and upper torso.
Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:
- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.
- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.
- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.
- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.
Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.
© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.