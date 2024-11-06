Appreciative Magpie Repeatedly Visits the Kind Woman Who Removed a Wire Wrapped Around Her Neck

A scared magpie who had wire wrapped around her neck, sought assistance from Marie of Australian Baroque Riding, who was more than happy to help. The magpie, whom Marie named Woddle Woddle, was coaxed into the house where Marie removed the wire.

Once freed, Woddle Woddle flew about the house causing a great deal of mayhem. Once the bird calmed down, Marie released her back out into the wild. Little did Marie know that Woddle Woddle would return every day after that.

Watch this beautiful story about Woddle Woddle the magpie who had electrical tape wrapped around their nack and the trust they showed in us to get it off. Im emotional even posting the video as i built a real bond with this lovely bird over the past 3 days.