Appreciative Magpie Repeatedly Visits the Kind Woman Who Removed a Wire Wrapped Around Her Neck

A scared magpie who had wire wrapped around her neck, sought assistance from Marie of Australian Baroque Riding, who was more than happy to help. The magpie, whom Marie named Woddle Woddle, was coaxed into the house where Marie removed the wire.

Once freed, Woddle Woddle flew about the house causing a great deal of mayhem. Once the bird calmed down, Marie released her back out into the wild. Little did Marie know that Woddle Woddle would return every day after that.

A magpie asked a couple to help her when she’s caught in a wire — and now she comes back to visit them every single day

Watch this beautiful story about Woddle Woddle the magpie who had electrical tape wrapped around their nack and the trust they showed in us to get it off. Im emotional even posting the video as i built a real bond with this lovely bird over the past 3 days. Watch until the end when Woddle Woddle gets released. #abra #magpies #savingwildlife #wildliferescue #animals #fyp #fyp? #viral

Presents brought today- 2 beetles! Thanks woddle woddle! #fyp #fyp?? #presents #magpie #friends #love #unlikelyfriends #nature

This magpie is amazing. She has already found herself a suitor and is fighting off crows to stay in around the house. Who knew wild birds could be so endearing and so connected with us??? #fyp #fyp?? #abra #birdsoftiktok #wildbird #nature #connection #animals

The adventures of Woddle Woddle. He needs his own channel. Anyway for those asking yes he comes back about 3 times a day and chortles at me. I will get him some mealworms or just dig some worms out of the garden. I don’t want him to become dependent on me for food but who doesnt love some treats. #abra #magpies #savingwildlife #goodnews #goodnewsontiktok #fyp #fyp?

