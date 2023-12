Three Australian Magpies Serenade Their Human With a Rusty Tune

A trio of elegant Australian magpies named R2-D2, Baldie, and Mrs. R2, sat in the open window of a car and serenaded their devoted caretaker Danielle in unison. While their song sounded a bit rusty, they were distinctly in tune with one another.

Serenaded by Australian Magpies

via Boing Boing