Self-Healing Magnetic Non-Newtonian Fluid Slime Robot

Mitchell Moffit of AsapSCIENCE reported on a cool, self-healing, magnetic slime made of a non-Newtonian fluid that resulted from the combination of polyvinyl alcohol and borax. This slime can easily conduct electricity and fits into small spaces, including the human body. Scientists at the Chinese University of Hong Kong who studied the slime suggest how it can be further used.

The robots can negotiate through narrow channels with a diameter of 1.5 mm and maneuver on multiple substrates in complex environments. The proposed slime robot implements various functions, including grasping solid objects, swallowing and transporting harmful things, human motion monitoring, and circuit switching and repair. This study proposes the design of novel soft-bodied robots and enhances their future applications in biomedical, electronic, and other fields.

Here’s more information about the slime.