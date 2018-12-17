Magician Makes Treats Disappear In Front of Adoptable Dogs Who React in Really Adorable Ways

In the spirit of the holiday season, TBS and magician John Stessel went to the Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter and performed magic tricks with some very adorable and adoptable dogs. Using a trick similar to that of Finnish magician Jose Ahonen, Stessel made treats disappear right in front of the showcased dogs and just like the dogs in Ahonen’s video, each responded differently. One dog danced, another barked and one really affectionate guy rolled over and shimmied.

Everyone deserves a little holiday cheer this time of year, so we decided to bring the magic of the holidays to these animal shelter dogs. Please visit your local animal shelter to help bring the magic of adoption to all animals.