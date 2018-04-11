Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Magellan MiVue 538, A Handy Compact Dash Cam With Built-In GPS That Records Videos in 1080p HD

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

MiVue-538-Mount

For a limited time, the Laughing Squid Store is featuring a fantastic deal on the Magellan MiVue 538 Dash Cam, a compact, portable dashboard camera that records 1080p Full HD video and still photos, has built-in GPS, a three-axis accident impact sensor and a simple manager that allows any image to be easily shared to social media.

This handy device is available for only $54.00 – a 68% discount on its original retail price of $170.

The Magellan MiVue will capture unexpected events ranging from a meteor shooting across the sky to insurance fraud to traffic incidents. With a 3-axis impact sensor, the MiVue Dashcam automatically saves footage at the moment of impact so you will have a record for what happened in the case of an accident. The bright F2.0 lens with 1080p Full HD recording will easily capture details, such as license plates.

The folks at Meh took the MiVue 538 for a test drive.

MiVue-538-Front

Magellan 538 Kit

Magellan MiVue 538

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP