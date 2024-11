‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ Featuring AI-Generated Muppets

Animator Billary Squintin used AI to vividly re-create scenes from Mad Max: Fury Road with Muppets in place of the actual actors.The recreation carries across the same dystopian landscape and freestyle action but with more familiar characters.

Mad Max: Muppets

Each Scene Is Like a Piece of Artwork

image via Billary Squintin

