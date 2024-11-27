How Macy’s Department Store Pioneered Retail Shopping in the United States

Arianna Fox of 1440 explained how Macy’s Department Store pioneered retail shopping in the United States, introducing practices that shaped the ways stores operate forever. Gone were the days of price haggling and extended credit with a new era taking its place.

Founded in 1858, Macy’s revolutionized retail with fixed pricing, pay-upfront policies, and marketing strategies that continue to influence shopping today.

Fox also talks about the stores iconic Herald Square location, their unique holiday celebrations and the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The brand grew into a cultural icon, hosting the first in-store Santa in 1862 and launching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 1924, now a holiday staple. Its flagship Herald Square store became the world’s largest, and its festive window displays set a new standard for holiday celebrations.