Mac Sabbath Announces the ‘American Cheese Tour 2019’ Across the US With Special Guest Okilly Dokilly

Mac Sabbath, the fast-food themed Black Sabbath heavy metal tribute band announced the “American Cheese Tour 2019” accross the United States. The tour kicks off on July 16, 2019 in Tempe, Arizona. Quite appropriately, the band has invited Ned Flander-themed heavy “Nedal” neighborinos Okily Dokily to join them as they criss-cross the United States. Also joining the tour is satirical band Playboy Manbaby.

Mac Sabbath is cheesed to announce the AMERICAN CHEESE tour 2019 with Okilly Dokilly and Playboy Manbaby. Cheese, share with all your friends.

