Stunning Footage of Gorgeous Lynx Roaming Protected Lands in Northern Minnesota

The environmentalists at Voyageurs Wolf Project captured absolutely stunning footage of gorgeous lynx wandering around the protected land of Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota during the fall and winter seasons of 2023/2024. The bright green grass contrasted against the lush gray fur makes the wild cat look almost unreal.

We captured a lot of really neat lynx footage this past fall and winter! They are just such ethereal looking creatures, and its always a highlight when we get footage of them, especially in the daylight.