Filmmaker Theo Tagholm, aka mustardcuffins, of Studio Tagholm created a dizzying video for the Lumiere song “Doppler”. The film features infinite echoing frames that cover travel footage as it makes its way across the countryside.

A new music video technique for the song Doppler. I think they go quite well together.

via The Awesomer