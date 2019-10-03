Lucy’s on 6th, A Pop-Up Delicatessen by Lucy Sparrow at Rockefeller Center Featuring Felted Gourmet Foods

In 2014, artist Lucy Sparrow created The Cornershop, a pop-up store that stocked felt replicas of items that are typically found in an English grocery store. Since that time Sparrow has installed a pop-up shops at the Standard Hotel Highline in New York City (2017) and at the Standard Hotel in Los Angeles (2018).
Sparrow has returned to New York Cit,y and in collaboration with Art Production Fund, installed the colorful pop-up shop “Lucy’s Delicatessen on 6th” at Rockefeller Center. The shop features felted smiling fruit and veggies, cheeses, seafood, baked goods along with a selection of groceries – all the trappings of a high-end New York City gourmet deli. “Lucy’s Delicatessen on 6th” runs through October 20, 2019.
Lucy Sparrow’s Delicatessen on 6th will pay homage to the gourmet treasure trove of temptation for which New York is famous: the upscale deli. At Rockefeller Center, Lucy’s on 6th will be a fine food emporium with every counter – from patisserie to confectionary, fancy French fromages to fresh fish and seafood – overflowing with a cornucopia of unique full-felted, hand-stitched, bejeweled artworks. New for this installation, the artwork is adorned with tiny eyes and smiles, encouraging the viewer to examine their relationship with the food they purchase and to consider their own thoughts about consumerism.