Lucy’s on 6th, A Pop-Up Delicatessen by Lucy Sparrow at Rockefeller Center Featuring Felted Gourmet Foods

In 2014, artist Lucy Sparrow created The Cornershop, a pop-up store that stocked felt replicas of items that are typically found in an English grocery store. Since that time Sparrow has installed a pop-up shops at the Standard Hotel Highline in New York City (2017) and at the Standard Hotel in Los Angeles (2018).

Sparrow has returned to New York Cit,y and in collaboration with Art Production Fund, installed the colorful pop-up shop “Lucy’s Delicatessen on 6th” at Rockefeller Center. The shop features felted smiling fruit and veggies, cheeses, seafood, baked goods along with a selection of groceries – all the trappings of a high-end New York City gourmet deli. “Lucy’s Delicatessen on 6th” runs through October 20, 2019.