Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Sparrow Mart, A Los Angeles Pop Up Shop Filled With Felt Versions of 31,000 Supermarket Items

by at on

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on

In 2014, artist Lucy Sparrow created the The Cornershop, a pop-up store that stocked felt replicas of items that are typically found in an English grocery store. Since that time, Sparrow has brought her soft, handmade wares across the pond to the shores of the United States. First to New York City in 2017, with “8 ’til Late” at the The Standard Hotel, High Line, where she felted a typical corner bodega items. In August 2018, Sparrow created the aptly named “Sparrow Mart” at The Standard Hotel, Downtown Los Angeles, which features over 31,000 felt replicas of items normally found in California supermarkets. This is her largest assortment of items thus far and it will be on display through August, 31, 2018.

Introducing Sparrow Mart, Lucy Sparrow’s felt reimagining of the LA supermarket, open August 1-31st at The Standard, Downtown LA. It’s her largest exhibition to date, with over 31,000 hand-painted and sewn versions of every grocery item imaginable, all available for purchase (some even as low as $5!). Think fruit, vegetables, sushi, fish, meat, frozen food, candy, liquor, and a health and beauty department. Sparrow Mart even has a VHS section, featuring ’80s classics like ‘Footloose’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, and ‘Short Circuit’.

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on

A post shared by Lucy Sparrow (@sewyoursoul) on



Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email


Sign up and you'll receive a daily email each featuring all of the blog posts we publish each day.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP