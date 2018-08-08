The Sparrow Mart, A Los Angeles Pop Up Shop Filled With Felt Versions of 31,000 Supermarket Items

In 2014, artist Lucy Sparrow created the The Cornershop, a pop-up store that stocked felt replicas of items that are typically found in an English grocery store. Since that time, Sparrow has brought her soft, handmade wares across the pond to the shores of the United States. First to New York City in 2017, with “8 ’til Late” at the The Standard Hotel, High Line, where she felted a typical corner bodega items. In August 2018, Sparrow created the aptly named “Sparrow Mart” at The Standard Hotel, Downtown Los Angeles, which features over 31,000 felt replicas of items normally found in California supermarkets. This is her largest assortment of items thus far and it will be on display through August, 31, 2018.

Introducing Sparrow Mart, Lucy Sparrow’s felt reimagining of the LA supermarket, open August 1-31st at The Standard, Downtown LA. It’s her largest exhibition to date, with over 31,000 hand-painted and sewn versions of every grocery item imaginable, all available for purchase (some even as low as $5!). Think fruit, vegetables, sushi, fish, meat, frozen food, candy, liquor, and a health and beauty department. Sparrow Mart even has a VHS section, featuring ’80s classics like ‘Footloose’, ‘Dirty Dancing’, and ‘Short Circuit’.