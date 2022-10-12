‘Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds’ on Electric Dulcimer

Sam Edelston, a talented musician who performs rock songs on dulcimer, wowed the fans at FabFest Charlotte Beatles festival with a beautifully twangy electric cover of “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” that was both joyful and somber at the same time.

“Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” on 3-string electric dulcimer, with some high-tech pedals underneath, live in concert by Sam Edelston at the incredible “FabFest Charlotte” Beatles festival in North Carolina.

It took a minute for the audience to understand what was happening, but as soon as Edelston got into it, so did they.

FabFest. Beatles festival. Charlotte, NC. 1,000 people in the audience. Down in dulcimer country. Lucy in the Sky. Two pedalboards on the floor. Yeah, they dug it.