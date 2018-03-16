Nine Different Animators Progressively Build Upon a Single Story for the Lucinate Music Video ‘Big Noise’

For the music video that accompanies the Lucinate song “Big Noise“, nine different animators employed the “Exquisite Corpse” concept to tell a single story . With this process, animators Héloïse Petel, Steve West, Jeremie Carreon, Pranay Patwardhan, Nikita Deshpande, Calvin Xingpei Shen, Gerhard Human, Pierre-Julien Fieux, Andrew Khosravani and Conde Pablo, progressively took up where the previous animator left off resulting in an incredible but connected story.
Big Noise was created by nine different animators, as an exquisite corpse, building on what came before. …Big Noise is also the title track of Lucinate’s coming album.
via The Awesomer