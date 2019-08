A very hot Lucas the Spider (previously) desperately looked for a place to cool off in the sweltering summer heat. The overheated arachnid first considered the swimming pool, but then lamented that he doesn’t know how to swim.

Oh boy, it sure is hot outside! How does a spider keep cool in the summer?

Lucas then spotted a second family dog who was contentedly sleeping in the shade. Lucas decided to follow suit, snuggled in next to the dog and soon became a bit drowsy himself.