Lucas the Spider and Best Friend Findley the Fly Jump Around the House on a Pair of Springy Marshmallows

In celebration of his brand new Cartoonito show on Cartoon Network, the incredibly affable Lucas the Spider introduced his best friend Findley the Fly, an adorable flying insect who loves to eat anything from anywhere. The pair jump around the house on a pair of springy marshmallows until Findley decides he’d rather eat the marshmallow than ride it.

That’s so Findley! Lucas is so excited for you to meet his friend Findley the Fly who loves to laugh, eat, and play with Lucas in his new show for the whole family on Cartoonito coming to Cartoon Network THIS FALL!

Here’s the trailer for the show, which premieres in Fall 2021.

Lucas also shares how he and Findley became friends.