A Lush Percussive Cover of ‘Pumped Up Kicks’ Performed on a Reverse Triple Neck Guitar

Musician Luca Stricagnoli performed a lush percussive cover of the Foster the People song “Pumped Up Kicks” on his custom reverse triple neck guitar that was crafted by Italian luthier Davide Serracini. The song was suggested to him by a young American student.

My version of “Pumped Up Kicks” by Foster The People, played on my Reversed Triple Neck Guitar. …while I was doing a workshop in a primary school, one of the students asked me if I was able to play specifically that song. I told him that I was going to work on it once I came back home, and so I did.