A Lively Fingerstyle Cover of the AC/DC Anthem ‘Highway to Hell’ on Acoustic Guitar

Incredibly talented musician Luca Stricagnoli performed a lively percussive fingerstyle acoustic cover of the iconic AC/DC anthem “Highway to Hell” on a gorgeous carbon fiber guitar. The video was shot near the J. Percy Priest Dam in Nashville, Tennessee.

A legendary song by a legendary band: “Highway To Hell” by AC/DC. It is such a great tune I don’t know why it took me so long to make my own guitar version. We shot this video close to our home in Nashville.

Highway To Hell Luca Stricagnoli
