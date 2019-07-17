Lüa, A Smart Planter That Expresses What a Plant Needs and When It Needs It Using Animated Emotions

Lüa by Vivien Muller, is a very clever smart planter that lets its humans know what the plant needs and when it needs through a series of animated emotions. The Lüa works with a simple smartphone app to reflect one of five different senses through 15 different amusing facial animations. The planter itself comes in different colors and is easily programmable.

Lua is designed to turn your plant into a pet. Using sensors, the smart planter triggers 15 different universal animated emotions. It measures soil’s moisture, light exposure and temperature to keep your houseplant alive and well. …The app lets you browse your plant’s category and type, then generates a QR code holding info specific to your plant. Lua reads the QR code generated on your device’s screen and sets the parameters.

Muller is raising funds through Indiegogo in order to bring Lüa to market.