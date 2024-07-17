A Low Bass Cover of the Classic Western Ballad ‘Big Iron’ in Five Part Harmony
Vocalist Geoff Castellucci performed a low bass cover of the often-requested Marty Robbins country-western ballad “Big Iron”, with four other versions of himself singing harmony alongside the original.
The Song, “Big Iron” and I, have had a tumultuous relationship over the past few years. It’s been requested and requested and requested, so I made a short, but then the FULL version was requested and requested and requested.