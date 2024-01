Lovebird Helps Open Paper Sugar Packet With Beak

A lovebird in Italy was on hand after a meal to help a human open a packet of sugar for his espresso. The little bird used their beak to methodically cut a zigzag pattern into the top of the paper packet while the amused human held onto the bottom.

An adorable lovebird uses its beak to open a sugar packet for its owner.

According to a 2018 scientific study, this is a sign of evolving avian intelligence.

Birds that can open sugar packets hint at evolution of intelligence